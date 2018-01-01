About Friends of the Family Thrift

For the creative shopper who treasure hunts with a purpose
Upscale Resale | 920 Dallas Drive Denton, TX 76201 (Donation Drop-Off only available at Upscale Resale Location)
University Drive | 1614 W. University Denton, TX, 76201 (Last Day April 30th)
Our University Location will be consolidating to our Upscale Resale location to offer an even more awesome thrift experience at one location! The last day University Thrift will be open is April 30th. Be sure to stop by and check out all the sales happening!
Our Upscale Location is at 920 Dallas Drive and is currently open for thrifty shopping and donation drop-off.
Thank you for supporting DCFOF.
Here, clients and their families are provided the opportunity to shop for both personal and household needs. The store is also open to the community. Proceeds from community shoppers benefit our agency's extensive and comprehensive services. To learn more about the services we offer please visit our Get Help and Get Involved tabs.
Donations
Contact us at 940-387-1750.
Donation Center is located at the Upscale Resale from 10:00am-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday. Please drop off items at this location at 920 Dallas Drive Denton, TX 76201.
- Volunteers are always needed here to assist staff in maintaining the appearance and organization of the shop.
- To volunteer please follow the steps outlined here.
- Donations are accepted and appreciated at the Thrift Store, however all electronics must be in working condition. We are especially in need of furniture.
- Donations are tax deductible.
- Furniture pick-ups are available upon request.
Call 940-387-5131 x106 or 940-387-1750 for furniture pick-up availability. Pick-ups are scheduled for Saturdays and are reserved for furniture and large donations only.
Contact Us
Store Hours:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Saturday: 10:00AM-6:00PM
Saturday: 10:00AM-6:00PM
Sunday: Closed
*Donation Drop-Off available until 5:00pm
**Donation Drop-Off only available at Upscale Resale Location at 920 Dallas Drive Denton, Tx 76201