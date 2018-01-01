About Friends of the Family Thrift

It's more than just a thrift store

For the creative shopper who treasure hunts with a purpose



Upscale Resale | 920 Dallas Drive Denton, TX 76201 (Donation Drop-Off only available at Upscale Resale Location)

University Drive | 1614 W. University Denton, TX, 76201 (Last Day April 30th)

Our University Location will be consolidating to our Upscale Resale location to offer an even more awesome thrift experience at one location! The last day University Thrift will be open is April 30th. Be sure to stop by and check out all the sales happening!

Our Upscale Location is at 920 Dallas Drive and is currently open for thrifty shopping and donation drop-off.

Thank you for supporting DCFOF.

Here, clients and their families are provided the opportunity to shop for both personal and household needs. The store is also open to the community. Proceeds from community shoppers benefit our agency's extensive and comprehensive services. To learn more about the services we offer please visit our Get Help and Get Involved tabs.

Donations