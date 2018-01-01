About Friends of the Family Thrift

It's more than just a thrift store

For the creative shopper who treasure hunts with a purpose 


Upscale Resale | 920 Dallas Drive Denton, TX 76201 (Donation Drop-Off only available at Upscale Resale Location)

University Drive | 1614 W. University Denton, TX, 76201 (Last Day April 30th)
Our University Location will be consolidating to our Upscale Resale location to offer an even more awesome thrift experience at one location! The last day University Thrift will be open is April 30th. Be sure to stop by and check out all the sales happening!  

Our Upscale Location is at 920 Dallas Drive and is currently open for thrifty shopping and donation drop-off. 

Thank you for supporting DCFOF. 

Here, clients and their families are provided the opportunity to shop for both personal and household needs. The store is also open to the community. Proceeds from community shoppers benefit our agency's extensive and comprehensive services. To learn more about the services we offer please visit our Get Help and Get Involved tabs.

Donations

Contact us at 940-387-1750.

Donation Center is located at the Upscale Resale from 10:00am-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday. Please drop off items at this location at 920 Dallas Drive Denton, TX 76201.

  • Volunteers are always needed here to assist staff in maintaining the appearance and organization of the shop.
    • To volunteer please follow the steps outlined here.
  • Donations are accepted and appreciated at the Thrift Store, however all electronics must be in working condition. We are especially in need of furniture.
  • Donations are tax deductible.
  • Furniture pick-ups are available upon request.

Call 940-387-5131 x106 or 940-387-1750 for furniture pick-up availability. Pick-ups are scheduled for Saturdays and are reserved for furniture and large donations only.

Contact Us

Contact us at 940-387-1750.

Store Hours:

Monday: Closed 

Tuesday-Saturday: 10:00AM-6:00PM

Saturday: 10:00AM-6:00PM

Sunday: Closed

*Donation Drop-Off available until 5:00pm

**Donation Drop-Off only available at Upscale Resale Location at 920 Dallas Drive Denton, Tx 76201

What in the world is that noise?!

What in the world is that noise?!

“What in the world is that noise?!” And other questions about our play therapy program here at DCFOF. Guest Blog Author: Dr. Dina Yousef, Child ...

READ MORE »
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Typical warning signs of abuse

Read More

1 in 4 women will experience intimate partner violence

More Stats

591 clients were served through legal services in 2017

Support DCFOF